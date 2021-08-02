Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Shares of JLL traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $227.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

