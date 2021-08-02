Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PCAR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. 2,687,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,633. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PACCAR by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.