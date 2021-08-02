Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.34 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.52 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 488,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,785. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

