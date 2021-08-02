Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $577.13. The stock had a trading volume of 362,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,061. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

