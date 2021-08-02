Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,252. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

