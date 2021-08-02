Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,320. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

