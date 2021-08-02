Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,320. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.