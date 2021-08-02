Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,825. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

