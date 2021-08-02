Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.90. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,254. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.16.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

