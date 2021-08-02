Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $494.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 439,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

