Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report $346.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 183,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,625. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

