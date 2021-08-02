Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $3.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $435.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.79 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $191.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.