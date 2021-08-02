Analysts Offer Predictions for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

FSFG opened at $73.58 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

