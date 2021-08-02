Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $39.85

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several research analysts have commented on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

PRRWF stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

