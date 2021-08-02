Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$11.32

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

