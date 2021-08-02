Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/27/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/25/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.70 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/7/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of EDU stock remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,842,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,111,020. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

