Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 4,255 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for 3.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS:VFVA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92.

