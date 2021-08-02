Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $11.16 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.40. 921,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

