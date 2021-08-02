Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.73 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.76. 71,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,400. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

