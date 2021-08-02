Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.32. 192,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

