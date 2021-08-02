Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 364 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.82. 118,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

