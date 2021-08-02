Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €81.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.18 ($79.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

