Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €67.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.02 ($78.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

