Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev witnessed continued momentum in second-quarter 2021, resulting in top and bottom line growth on a year over year basis. Results benefited from its unique commercial strategy, strong brand portfolio, investments in digital platform and operation excellence, which led to market share growth across the majority of the key markets. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. However, AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry in the past three months as the momentum in business was not enough to cheer investors. It reported lower-than-expected sales and earnings in the quarter. Higher commodity and operating costs continued to be headwinds.”

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. 93,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,686. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

