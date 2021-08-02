Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.