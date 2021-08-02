Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $120.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of APPN opened at $116.43 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

