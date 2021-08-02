Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

