Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.75. 294,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.