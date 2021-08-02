Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.25. 19,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 292,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $12,384,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

