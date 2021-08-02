APY.Finance Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $16.34 million and $1.06 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,017,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

