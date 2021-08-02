AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 100.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in QCR by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in QCR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

