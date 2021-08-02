AQR Capital Management LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN stock opened at $266.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,663.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

