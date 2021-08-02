AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.58 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

