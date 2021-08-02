AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

