AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 342.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.56 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

