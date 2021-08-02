AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NYSE EXR opened at $174.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

