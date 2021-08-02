ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.53 and a 52 week high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.