ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,084. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.