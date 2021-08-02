Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. 94,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

