Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.