Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

