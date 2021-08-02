Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $7,884,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

