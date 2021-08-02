Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $39.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF remained flat at $$29.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

