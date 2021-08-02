Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.