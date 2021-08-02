Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.27.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,105 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.