ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 466,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

