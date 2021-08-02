ASGN Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.27. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

