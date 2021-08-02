ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock opened at $361.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $365.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.