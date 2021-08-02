Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

