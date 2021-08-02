Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

ARHH stock remained flat at $$1.79 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

