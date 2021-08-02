Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Shares of LON:AML traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,991 ($26.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,945.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders acquired a total of 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

